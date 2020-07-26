JTG Teases AEW Match With Cody, Britt Baker – Chris Jericho Merch, Hangman Page

– Former WWE Superstar JTG (Cryme Tyme) is interested in an AEW match. He tweeted the following:
– AEWShop.com is now selling new t-shirts for Britt Baker and Chris Jericho. Baker’s shirt is a nod to her quote on this past week’s Dynamite where she said her comeback will happen at All Out as “not unlike Michael Jordan returning to the NBA with the Washington Wizards.” Jericho’s plays off his “Demo God” gimmick in terms of the 18 – 49 demographic ratings:
– Hangman Page tweeted the following today, thanking those in the United States for trying to make the country a better place:
a big yeehaw to yall busting your asses today, marching in the streets, on your eleventh hour of work in the icu..
cowboy shit ain’t about boots and buckles, guns and spurs. it's about leaving your own frontier better than you found it.
happy national day of the cowboy.
