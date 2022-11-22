Judge Decides Whether to Allow Cain Velasquez to Wrestle While on $1 Million Bail

Former WWE and UFC star Cain Velasquez was arrested on February 28th after shooting the stepfather of a man accused of performing an obscene act on his son. Velasquez is said to have followed and rammed the accused’s car before shooting at him, his stepfather, and his mother in retaliation. He was then held without bail, though he was released on a $1 million bond following a two-day hearing two weeks ago. He is, however, required to wear a GPS tracker and is not permitted to contact the victims.

Now, in shocking news for many fans, Velasquez appears to be trying to live his life normally and provide for his family, as his legal representatives have requested permission for him to wrestle on AAA’s December 3rd show in Arizona.

It has been confirmed that the judge has approved this, though he must pay for a police officer to accompany him. He is permitted to fly and will not be required to wear his GPS tracking device from December 1st to December 4th.

Velasquez made his AAA debut on August 3rd, 2019 at Triplemana XXVII. nstead of signing a long-term contract with them, he would join WWE because they wanted him to face Brock Lesnar, whom he famously defeated inside the Octagon. Unfortunately, the heavyweight fighter struggled in the fight due to a knee injury and was quickly defeated by Lesnar.

Due to budget cuts, he was released from the Performance Center after only one house show appearance in Mexico. AAA didn’t hold his WWE contract against him, as he returned for their Triplemana Regia 2021 event last December, teaming with Psycho Clown and Pagano against LA Park and Los Mercenarios.