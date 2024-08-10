Judgment Day Members Announced For OTT 10th Anniversary Show

Two of WWE’s finest are coming to Over The Top Wrestling.
During today’s OTT Scrappermania event, it was announced that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day will be working the company’s upcoming tenth anniversary show scheduled for October 26.
Finn Balor, JD McDonagh Announced For OTT 10th Anniversary Show On Oct. 26
@FinnBalor and @jd_mcdonagh coming to @OTT_wrestling
October 26th for the 10 year Anniversary Show. 👀 pic.twitter.com/hSR4ftQxmv
— Irish Wrestling & Entertainment (@IRISHWRESTLING8) August 10, 2024
WOW@FinnBalor & @jd_mcdonagh come to @OTT_wrestling 10th Anniversary in October #ScrapperMania pic.twitter.com/YZL9OSpOw5
— Cian Bushell (@Ciano316) August 10, 2024