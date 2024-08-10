Judgment Day Members Announced For OTT 10th Anniversary Show

By
Matt Boone
-

Two of WWE’s finest are coming to Over The Top Wrestling.

During today’s OTT Scrappermania event, it was announced that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day will be working the company’s upcoming tenth anniversary show scheduled for October 26.

Finn Balor, JD McDonagh Announced For OTT 10th Anniversary Show On Oct. 26

