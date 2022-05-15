Juice Robinson Crowned New IWGP United States Champion at NJPW Capital Collision

At Saturday’s NJPW Capital Collision event in Washington, DC, from the DC Entertainment & Sports Arena, IWGP United States Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi defended his title in a fatal 4-way match. The match featured Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley.
Robinson emerged victorious to become the new IWGP United States Champion.
Tanahashi was the IWGP United States Champion for 14 days. Robinson is now in his second reign as US Champion.
Full NJPW Capital Collision results are available by clicking here.
