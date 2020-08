NJPW issued the following:

Juice Robinson injured; to miss forthcoming events

Juice Robinson has suffered an injury to his right leg and is currently unable to compete.

As a result of his injury, Robinson will not be competing on forthcoming NJPW STRONG broadcasts, which start August 7 when LEC presents New Japan Cup USA.

We apologize to fans who are looking forward to seeing Robinson wrestle. We appreciate your understanding, and wish Juice the best in his recovery.