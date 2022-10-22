Juice Robinson on a Potential WWE Return: “I Don’t Really Care”

Juice Robinson recently spoke with Inside the Ropes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, he stated that he “doesn’t really care” about the possibility of a WWE return since he thinks he doesn’t fit the profile of talent WWE is looking for right now:

“You know what they say in wrestling, ‘never say never, hahaha.’ But you know, my life, it seems to be going [in] a different direction now, so I would say…I don’t even think that I would be a person that they are looking to have there, I was already there, it didn’t really work, no problem. I think they’re cool. I don’t really know what they think about me. I don’t really care. And I’m sure they don’t care what I think about them, so it’s all good.”

Under the ring name CJ Parker, Robinson competed for the WWE for a total of four years.