Juice Robinson Signs New Contract With NJPW, His Heel Turn A Factor In Re-signing

Juice Robinson has signed a new contract with NJPW.

Robinson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso and revealed that the new deal runs into 2023. His previous contract expired earlier this year.

“I’m keeping the details private, but I’m here where I am supposed to be,” Robinson said. “I don’t want to work somewhere else. I was about to, and I was ready to, but I didn’t want to. New Japan is where I belong.”

Robinson recently turned heel and joined The Bullet Club, attacking new IWGP United States Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi earlier this month at NJPW’s Dontaku. It was noted that Robinson’s new contract extension was contingent upon changing from babyface to heel.

“If I was going to stay with New Japan, I needed to do it my way,” Robinson revealed. “That’s what you’re going to see. That’s what you’re going to hear. I now have the license to do this the way I want.”

Robinson commented on what to expect now that he has joined The Bullet Club.

“You’re about to see the real Juice,” Robinson said. “I’m not cast in a new role or playing a part. You’re about to see the truest version of myself, and I don’t give a f— if people have a problem with it.”

It was noted how during the COVID-19 pandemic, Juice has craved an opportunity to unleash more of his magnetic personality, and the chance to join The Bullet Club appealed to him largely due to the number of babyfaces he can now wrestle, beginning with Tanahashi. He added that the perception that The Bullet Club had grown stale also resonated with him as he believes he will bring new energy to the group.

“Forget about Moderna or Pfizer, I’m going to start calling myself ‘The Booster,’” Robinson said. “I’m the shot in the arm that Bullet Club needs. Bullet Club fits perfectly for me. It’s a band of pirates, and I’ve wanted to be part of it since the day I stepped foot in New Japan. It took a long time for it to finally happen, but I’m going to make this electric.”

Robinson will compete in a Fatal 4 Way for Tanahashi’s title this weekend at NJPW’s Capital Collision event in Washington, DC, along with Jon Moxley and RevPro British Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay.

“I’m supremely confident that I’m going to win this match,” Robinson said. “I’m a two-time IWGP United States champion. It’s not like that’s a scrub title. Moxley’s had that belt. Kenny Omega’s had that belt. Cody Rhodes had that belt. Jay White had that belt. Tanahashi has that belt, at least for now. I’m shooting for my three-peat. When we step into the nation’s capital, you’re not going to see Day-One Juice or happy-to-be-here Juice. I’m not smiling just to be on a card at Korakuen Hall. I’m fucking coming for people.”