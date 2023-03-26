Juicy Finau Announced For MLW Battle Riot V

You can officially pencil in a new competitor for the next Battle Riot.

On Saturday, Major League Wrestling announced the addition of Juicy Finau for their upcoming MLW Battle Riot V event.

MLW released the following announcement today:

Juicy Finau enters Battle RIOT V in Philly

Will Big Juicy outlast 39 others? Find out April 8 LIVE!

Joining the stacked list of participants in this year’s Battle Riot is the Samoan SWAT Team’s super heavyweight Juicy Finau.

The World Tag Team Championship SST have sent tidal waves through MLW, since uniting last year. The “SWAT” in Samoan SWAT Team stands for “Samoans with a Tongan”.

Big Juicy Finau, who is considered family by the Fatu/Anoa’i clan, is Tongan and the SWAT team celebrates their shared Polynesian culture both in and away from the ring.

Now with all 3 members of the SST in the Riot, could the SWAT Team wreck shop and win the Riot?

If fate is on their side with their entry numbers, the Riot could get very interesting!

See the SST LIVE in Philly on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!