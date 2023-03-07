Julia Hart Credits Brody King For Her Attire At AEW Revolution: “He Has Style”

What did you think of Julia Hart’s outfit at AEW Revolution 2023?

If you liked it, you’ve got Brody King to thank.

The House of Black member was credited with the outfit by the women’s wrestling star, who spoke highly of his fashion sense when discussing the attire on social media after the event.

“Would like to say you all can thank Brody King for my outfit yesterday,” Hart wrote via her official Twitter page. “He has style and is the best wrestling dad I could ask for. The house is a family and I am very proud of them.”

Check out the tweet below.