Julia Hart Explains Why She Dropped Her AEW Cheerleader Gimmick

AEW star Julia Hart spoke with The Takedown about several topics, including moving away from her cheerleader gimmick.

Hart said, “I think I just needed to take myself more seriously. I think in the cheerleader role, I looked at the cheerleader as like an annoying preppy girl because I was, you know, being a cheerleader, all of high school that’s how we were always looked at, you know? Just the annoying preppy girls, but I was never like that.”

On never seeing herself as the bubbly cheerleader type:

“I was never smiling, I always wore baggy clothes and a jacket with a hood over my head in high school, so I looked at the cheerleader thing as a whole different thing. But when I got to AEW, everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re so cute, you’re so bubbly do this, this, and this,’ so then it was really hard for me to be aggressive.”

