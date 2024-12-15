Julia Hart Makes AEW TV Return, Update On International Women’s Cup At Wrestle Dynasty

AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming got off to a hot start on December 14.

The taped themed episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night prime time program kicked off with Willow Nightingale defeating Jamie Hayter in singles action.

With the win, Nightingale has qualified as the AEW representative for the upcoming International Women’s Cup tournament featuring talent from AEW, ROH, CMLL and STARDOM. The tourney will take place at the upcoming NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view at the Tokyo Dome on January 5.

Additionally, the 12/14 Collision saw the highly-anticipated return of Julia Hart following weeks of build-up. Hart came out after the Nightingale-Hayter bout and attacked Hayter after weeks of back-and-forth between the two.