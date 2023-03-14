Julia Hart, The Dark Order And More Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark (3/14/2023)

For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, five matches have been announced.

Julia Hart will be looking for her 19th straight victory in Dark. Hart of the House of Black has won 18 consecutive fights since defeating Abby Jane on Elevation on May 3, 2022.

Sonny Kiss will wrestle Terry Kidd in his first singles match since late August. Riho, Action Andretti, and The Dark Order are also in action tonight.

It’s worth noting that AEW originally scheduled these matches for last Tuesday’s Dark episode, but they never aired. Spoilers for these AEW Dark matches can be found by clicking here. They were taped on February 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL.

The following is tonight’s announced lineup:

* Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn

* Riho vs. Diamante

* Sonny Kiss vs. Terry Kidd

* Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson

* The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd of The Outrunners

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.