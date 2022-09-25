Julia Hart Update Following Scary Bump on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Those of you who saw AEW Rampage: Grand Slam and are curious about the condition of Julia Hart can rest assured that it seems as though she is doing well.

During the bout between House of Black and Sting and Darby Allin, Hart was involved in a frightening collision.

Buddy Matthews was hit in the face with green mist by The Great Muta, as can be seen in the footage that can be found below. Matthews then stumbled up against the ropes, accidentally knocking Hart off the ring apron, and sent her flying such that she missed most of the table in her path of flight.

Today, Hart revealed on Twitter that both she and her hat are fine. Her injuries were not as serious as first thought.

