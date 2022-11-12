Jun Akiyama To Make AEW Debut On Full Gear Go-Home Rampage, Tony Khan Comments

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Tony Khan took to social media to make a big announcement regarding the show.

The AEW and ROH President confirmed that Japanese wrestling legend Jun Akiyama will make his AEW debut on the AEW Full Gear 2022 “go-home” edition of Rampage on TNT.

Akiyama will team up with Konosuke Takeshita to battle the duo of “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston and Ortiz.

