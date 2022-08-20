Jungle Boy “Didn’t Like the Way” Him and Luchasaurus Won the AEW Tag Team Titles

AEW star Jungle Boy recently spoke with The Metro for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Jungle Boy commented on his AEW tag team title run with Luchasaurus during the first half of 2022.

Jungle Boy said:

“Winning the tag team belts was really cool. I kind of didn’t like the way it happened, exactly, there was some stuff that went wrong at the end. Fenix got hurt, which is never nice, and there were some hijinx going on that I didn’t fully love. Still, to win the tag team belts in the best wrestling company in the world with my best friend was a really special experience.”

“The last tag match we had, we ended up losing it and Christian ended up smashing my head with a chair right after, which wasn’t great, but the match before it, the ladder match with the Young Bucks, they are probably my favorite tag team to watch, they are amazing. We felt it was one of the best matches we ever had. It was really cool, after everything we had been through, to go out there with people we had watched and idolized, who were like mentors to us, to go out there and have this amazing match. What happened after has taken over, but we’ll always have that match. We came from, not even being a team, to being one of the top teams in the company. It’s been a cool ride.”

(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)