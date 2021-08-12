Jungle Boy Provides Details About How He Started Dating Anna Jay

A photo of Jungle Boy with Anna Jay recently went viral on social media which led to speculation that the two were dating.

During an interview with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Jungle Boy talked about the picture and how the two started dating:

“I had that picture for a minute, I was sitting on it. I knew it was going to go out at some point. I remember waiting, I actually didn’t want to put it out before I wrestled Kenny Omega because I didn’t want anything to take away from the match I was going to have as I was stoked about that. We took that the night of Double or Nothing after I won the battle royale. After I wrestled Kenny, I felt like I just had one of the best matches of my life with one of the best wrestlers in the world, so I thought, I might as well (post the picture).”

“It’s probably not as cute as you’d want it to be. It was a weird year, very stange. I think she came in at a time where I was at home for a couple of months, they weren’t bringing people from California and she lived in Georgia, so she got in the fold somehow. When I came back, she was there. I met her thanks to Joey Janela, playing beer pong at a company barbecue. Joey asked me to be his partner and we played against her and Alan Angels. We were playing beer pong, but I could see some googly eyes a little bit. I was like, ‘Okay, that’s interesting’. I remember later that night, Sonny Kiss actually coming up to me, grinning, saying, ‘I need to tell you something’. I’m like, ‘I already know’. We kind of just started hanging out. It was strange because I’d see her once every two weeks because of the taping schedule. It was a weird way to get to know someone. We’re also at work and there’s a lot going on. It was cool. We got to know each other and all that. One thing turned to another and here we are.”