Jungle Boy Signs Open Contract for Singles Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry is scheduled to compete.

Alex Marvez spoke with Jungle Boy at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and during their conversation, it was revealed that he has signed an open contract for a singles match on tonight’s Dynamite. This conversation can be seen in the video below. AEW has not announced who will accept the contract as of this writing.

Jungle Boy mentioned that he has a difficult challenge ahead of him in the form of his former tag team partner Luchasaurus, which is why he agreed to compete in tonight’s match and signed the contract. He mentioned how he was defeated by Christian Cage at All Out earlier this month, and before that, the last time he wrestled was when The Young Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Jurassic Express at Road Rager Dynamite on June 15. Jungle Boy suggested that it is now the appropriate time to get back into the swing of things.

Cage won the match at All Out in less than 30 seconds, defeating Jungle Boy. It was reported that Cage was unable to work a full match due to an arm injury, and it is expected that he will miss anywhere from 3 to 9 months of in-ring action as a result of the injury.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s Dynamite from Albany, along with the full video of Jungle Boy and Marvez:

* Jungle Boy vs. opponent to be announced

* Britt Baker and Serena Deeb vs. Athena and AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

* Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-finals: Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara