Jungle Boy Talks About AEW’s Steel Cages Being Different Than Other Wrestling Companies

Jungle Boy Jack Perry is ready for the biggest match of his All Elite Wrestling career.

That’s what the fan-favorite wrestler is calling his scheduled steel cage match against former Jurassic Express tag-team partner Luchasaurus at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view.

Ahead of the show this weekend at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the AEW star spoke with ComicBook.com about his match at Full Gear being the biggest of his career thus far, reveals which match he has studied from AEW’s past in preparation for the bout and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On why this is the biggest match of his AEW career thus far: “I’ve got to wrestle for some championships. I’ve just been in there with a lot of the best wrestlers in the world, but this one for me has the most history behind it. There’s an emotional tension in there. The fact that it’s in a steel cage kind of just amplifies the entire thing. I think as far as a singles match in AEW so far, I would say this is the biggest one for me.”

On how the cage is built a little differently in AEW than in other companies: “I was talking to The Young Bucks and apparently the way our cage is built is pretty unique because of the size of it. It’s particularly tall. Everyone says it’s super tall once you get up there. The distance between the ropes and the cage is bigger than usual.”

On how he studied the first AEW steel cage match between Cody Rhodes and Wardlow in preparation for his steel cage match with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear 2022: “I watched the first AEW cage match, which was Wardlow and Cody. I’m not even as big as Cody, but that was a dynamic of a bigger guy taking on a smaller guy, and that’s obviously what’s going on here. I wanted to get a feel of how that went for him. It looked a little rough. I’ve never had a cage match before. I imagine it’s going to hurt a fair bit, but I think it’s going to be worth it because I think this is really the only way that I can accomplish what I need to accomplish.”

Check out the complete Jungle Boy Jack Perry interview by visiting ComicBook.com, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com this Saturday night for live AEW Full Gear 2022 results coverage from Newark, N.J.