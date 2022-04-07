JusticeForNashCarter Becomes Trending Topic As Wes Lee’s Wife Defends Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, Nash Carter of MSK has reportedly been released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the Stand and Deliver PLE.

#JusticeForNashCarter became a trending topic on Twitter. Wes Lee’s wife addressed the abuse accusations made by Carter’s wife Kimber Lee:

“Y’all… @Kimber_Lee90 got served divorce papers by Nash on Monday. He’s been done with her. She’s mad that this is all happening so she’s turning to Twitter because she’s outraged that he doesn’t want to be with her anymore. It really is that simple… And let me not forget to mention that when she got served those papers she was so upset that she ripped up ALL of Nashs’ posters (one of a kind ones with other wrestlers’ signatures, etc). This is a case of an enraged soon-to-be ex-wife who feels she’s entitled to alimony…”

“#JusticeForNashCarter #WWENXT I will not give up and I will continue to fight for my friend and his innocence. For those saying to release the texts, I’d much rather have him bring it to the court for a slander and defamation case. This is only the beginning.”

She said the following in regards to Carter being released:

“It’s interesting when you want to intentionally get someone fired from their job and at the same time say that you want to take them for all their money. But if the person has no job, how will you get the money? 🤔🧐”

She also commented on the photo that Lee published of Carter impersonating Adolf Hitler:

“Picture never needed to be released because it does not correlate to the man that he is. She kept this pic in her arsenal with a malicious intent. This is slander and defamation.”