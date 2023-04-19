Justin Roberts Pulled From Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Fans will hear a different voice during ring introductions on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite because ring announcer Justin Roberts announced on Instagram that he will not be present.

Roberts has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. He also posted a photo of the four COVID tests he had. He stated:

“The look when you’re absolutely..positive [sic] you can’t fly to work for a few more days. Social distancing from ‘Dynamite’ tomorrow like it’s 2020, look forward to watching on TBS 8/7PM and getting back next week!”

Roberts joined AEW after about 12 years with WWE. In recent months, he has publicly discussed taking on more responsibilities in AEW, such as assisting with production from ringside during shows.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s show:

* TNT Championship Match: Powerhouse Hobbs (champion) vs. Wardlow

* Jay White vs. Komander

* The Elite to speak

* Chris Jericho & Adam Cole face-to-face confrontation

* FTR to speak

* Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs.

* Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager

