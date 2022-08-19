Kairi (Kairi Sane) Pulled from Stardom Event After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Due to her “poor physical condition,” former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) will not compete in the upcoming STARDOM x STARDOM pay-per-view, according to STARDOM.

Her most recent match was on July 31. Saya Kamitani will now face Himeka instead of facing Sane for the Wonder Of Stardom Championship at the upcoming event.

KAIRI clarified that she had tested positive for COVID on social media. She stated the following:

“This time, when I had a high fever of 39 degrees, I was tested and was diagnosed as positive for the new coronavirus.

So far, the chase for the title match on August 21st. Intensive training, condition adjustment, meal management, etc. I have prepared meticulously. Infected vs I was very careful about the measures as much as possible. I am shocked and full of regret. We apologize for the great concern and inconvenience for all concerned. I apologize from the bottom of my heart. And [for the fans], who were looking forward to the match, dear fans, I’m so sorry. Now, as soon as possible, I will deliver a healthy figure to everyone while keeping in touch with the public health center so that I would concentrate on recuperating at home. Please take care of yourself.”