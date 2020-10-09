Kairi Sane Calls Living In The United States The Most Difficult Time In Her Life

According to a report provided by Tokyo Sports, the website spoke to former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, who departed from the promotion in July.

During the interview, she referred to her time living in the US as “difficult” and said (via Google Translation), “It was the darkest three years in my life.”

Kairi mentioned she will continue supporting WWE’s promotional efforts in Japan. When asked about fans talking about a surprise appearance from her for an upcoming STARDOM event in Yokohama, she said,

“I’m glad that you can name me like that. Don’t forget me.”

Sane, who was married earlier in February, mentioned her three years being a “turning point.” Based on the translation, appears she felt it was time to move on between her age, her marriage, and the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, which helped render her decision to return to Japan earlier this year.