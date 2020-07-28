Kairi Sane Comments After Reportedly Finishing Up In WWE

Kairi Sane has finished up her current run with WWE. As noted earlier on PWMania here, Sane played a role in the angle that caused Asuka to lose the RAW Women’s Championship to Sasha Banks.

Multiple sources have reported that last week’s WWE PC TV tapings were the final dates for Sane in WWE. Sane is returning to Japan to be with her husband, who she just married back in February, but Sane and WWE are parting ways on good terms. It’s also likely that Sane will be affiliated with WWE somehow, just not an active roster member.

Sane tweeted after the angle on RAW and reflected on her time with the company Sane wrote: “My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with. [four leaf clover emoji]”

Sane then made a follow-up tweet with various photos from her WWE run. Sane wrote: “I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane [smiling face emoji] [smiling face emoji] [anchor emoji]”

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on what is next for Sane.

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020