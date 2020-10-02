Kairi Sane Confirms She Will Still Work With WWE In Japan

Kairi Sane took to Twitter today and announced that she has returned to Japan and will still “train and support” WWE from there.

She wrote: “Greeting from Japan!! WWE Superstar Kairi Sane here. I have moved back to Japan and will still train and support WWE from here. [flexed biceps emoji]”

Sane left WWE in July to return to Japan so she could be with her husband, who she married in February. It was rumored then that she may continue working as an ambassador or trainer for WWE in Japan, but nothing was ever confirmed.