Kairi Sane Gives Farewell Message To WWE Fans

Following her appearance on this week’s WWE RAW (which was taped last week), Kairi Sane has seemingly given her farewell message to WWE fans.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kairi is reportedly heading back to Japan to be with her husband full-time. Here is what Kairi wrote:

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020