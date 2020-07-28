Kairi Sane Gives Farewell Message To WWE Fans

Following her appearance on this week’s WWE RAW (which was taped last week), Kairi Sane has seemingly given her farewell message to WWE fans.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kairi is reportedly heading back to Japan to be with her husband full-time. Here is what Kairi wrote:

