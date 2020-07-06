Kairi Sane Is Once Again Being Advertised For Tonight’s WWE RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced a Champion vs. Champion match featuring Asuka vs. Bayley for Monday’s Raw broadcast.

In the graphic WWE originally tweeted out, Kairi Sane was shown standing behind Asuka while Sasha Banks was shown standing behind Bayley. WWE had removed Sane from the advertisement, which was an indication that she didn’t work the most recent Raw TV taping.

Now, for some reason, WWE has added Sane back into the graphic:

Sane will be returning to Japan to be with her husband and WWE has known about this since at least May.