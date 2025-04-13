Kairi Sane Nearing WWE TV Return

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has been absent from in-ring competition since the December 2, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW. After months off television, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion provided a personal update on her recovery through social media.

Sane revealed that she had suffered a torn ligament in her thumb, a setback that significantly limited her physical capabilities. “Three months ago, I tore a ligament in my thumb and couldn’t even open a bottle cap,” she wrote. “Now, I’ve fully regained my grip strength—and I’m even stronger than before.”

She went on to thank the surgeon who performed her procedure, expressing heartfelt appreciation. “I’m truly grateful from the bottom of my heart to Dr. Hirsch, who performed my surgery. He was such a kind and wonderful doctor. I wish I had taken a photo with him to remember that moment.”

PWInsider.com reports that Kairi is now close to being medically cleared and is expected to return to WWE television soon. The post also included video footage of her working out, showing she is already back in training and regaining her physical edge.

Sane’s return comes at a crucial time for WWE’s women’s division, and fans can likely expect to see her back in action in the near future.