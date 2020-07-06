Kairi Sane Off Tonight’s Raw Graphic Again, Sasha Banks Tweets Asuka

Sasha Banks tweeted this afternoon to taunt Asuka, in what could be an angle for the Asuka vs. Bayley match planned for tonight’s Raw.

Banks wrote: “Good afternoon @WWEAsuka I see you’re late for TV! I just told @VinceMcMahon [face throwing a kiss emoji] #payup #theleader #Raw #AsukavsBayley”

Asuka responded with a GIF and they had an exchange that ended with Asuka commenting on how Banks’ feet. Bayley responded to a poll where fans voted that Asuka will be the winner of their match.

“31 to 69? Really guys?!?????? Fine!!!!!! Who needs you. Tonight is MY NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” Bayley responded. Asuka wrote back and said she voted for Bayley.

In another note for the match tonight, Kairi Sane is no longer advertised. It’s been reported how WWE pulled Sane from the original match graphic on Saturday. She was added back this morning but has been pulled once again.

Gustoso e delizioso pic.twitter.com/BYvyQoxIpX — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020

🧟‍♀️ @SashaBanksWWE “That was delicious.”

🦸‍♀️ Asuka “I know we just ate, but I'm still peckish” pic.twitter.com/1D9rcFKMtS — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020

feet smell😡 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) July 6, 2020

31 to 69? Really guys?!?????? Fine!!!!!! Who needs you. Tonight is MY NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 6, 2020