Kairi Sane Reportedly Has ‘Complicated’ Status In WWE

Fightful Select reports that Kairi Sane has a pretty complicated status in WWE. She’s been on the sidelines after her head injury in May when she suffered a huge cut after being thrown into the steel steps by Nia Jax

Per the report, there were plans in May for Sane to go to Japan and work as an ambassador for WWE there. There is no word on how that would have impacted her career inside of the ring.

Sources were asked if that role would involve WWE’s rumored expansion into Japan with NXT, they said there is no expansion That didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s unknown if plans for Sane were far enough along for that to be discussed. Many in the company have been ‘radio silent’ about her status.