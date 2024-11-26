Kaitlyn Recalls Working With Vickie Guerrero On WWE NXT

Former WWE star Kaitlyn appeared on The A2theK Wrestling Show to talk about a number of topics, including working with Vickie Guerrero when she was a part of the NXT brand.

Kaitlyn said, “Vickie, I always did — even though I didn’t know a lot about her at that time — I always had so much respect for her. Just who she is and how she … the mark that she made while she was there and just how much crazy heat she had. It was just so cool to be around her and to experience her wisdom and her knowledge. Her and I had such a great relationship, and I was so grateful to have that dynamic on the show because it protected me and also built me up in a lot of ways, because she had so much heat … she was this monster. We had such a deep bond and I had so much gratitude for her because she really did mentor me, she really did guide me. I know that was the premise of the show, having a pro and a rookie, and that wasn’t just a thing for TV, for me at least.”

You can check out Kaitlyn’s comments in the video below.