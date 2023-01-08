Kaizen Pro Wrestling Event Results (1/7/23); New #1 Contender Crowned, Mya Malek Returns

Kaizen Pro Wrestling held its first event of 2023 as the promotion rolled into The Aldernay Landing Theatre in Darmouth, Nova Scotia on January 7th in front of a capacity crowd.

The current Kaizen Pro Wrestling Champion Remi Petit has a new #1 contender to challenge for his title.

Bobby Boyette was the winner of the #1 Contender Battle Royale to earn a shot at Petit. The last three wrestlers in the Battle Royale were Boyette, Benoit Gravel and Daniel Wall. Bobby Boyette was able to eliminate both Gravel and Wall to claim victory and earn the right to challenge Remi Petit for the Kaizen Pro Wrestling Championship.

This show marked the in ring return of Kaizen Pro Wrestling fan favorite Mya Malek who had been sidelined with an injury. Malek participated in the Battle Royale.

Here are full results of the Kaizen Pro Wrestling event for January 7th.

Benoit Gravel defeated Ryan Cleary

5 Way Scramble Match: Covey Christ defeated Ryan Dennim, “Cannonball” Justine Ward, Kimba and Ian Pratt.

Andrew Love defeated Joey White

Bobby Boyette defeated Daniel Wall

This event is expected to be released on IWTV streaming service. All previous Kaizen Pro Wrestling events are currently available on IWTV.