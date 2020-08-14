Kamala Funeral Information For This Weekend

The public viewing for WWE Legend Kamala (James Harris) will take place this Saturday, August 15 at the Rodgers Funeral Home in Coldwater, Mississippi. The viewing will be from 5pm until 6pm local time. There will also be a funeral service for Kamala this Sunday, August 16 at the Batesville Civic Center in Batesville, Mississippi. It will begin at 11:30am local time.

The family noted that temperatures will be checked at the doors and masks will be required due to COVID-19.

Kamala’s burial site is located at Simon Chapel #2 in Sardis, Mississippi at 1182 Hayes Crossing Road, according to the family.

Kamala passed away this past Sunday at the age of 70. He went into cardiac arrest on Sunday afternoon after testing positive for COVID-19 the Wednesday before, and then being hospitalized.