Kamala’s Family Release Statement On His WWE Hall Of Fame Legacy Induction

The family of James “Kamala” Harris issued a statement via Facebook to react to the news from earlier this week regarding him being chosen along with Dory Funk Jr. and Ivan Koloff to be inducted into the Legacy wing of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

The Harris family wrote the following:

From The Family of James “Kamala” Harris

On behalf of our family, we want to extend our deepest thanks to WWE for the incredible honor of inducting James Harris, known and loved around the world as Kamala “The Ugandan Giant,” into the WWE Hall of Fame.James’ story is one of strength, resilience, and perseverance. Growing up in poverty after losing his father at a young age, James worked as a sharecropper to help support his family. It was through sheer determination that he carved out a path to greatness.Kamala shared the ring with some of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling-Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Sgt. Slaughter, Randy Orton, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Bam Bam Bigelow, Randy Savage, Bret Hart, The Ultimate Warrior, Jerry Lawler, The Von Erich Family, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Magnum TA, Ted DiBiase and Andre the Giant, just to name a few. These names remind us not only of wrestling’s golden era -but of Kamala’s rightful place among its legends.Though his later years were marked by hardship, health challenges, and heartbreak-through it all, his faith in Jesus Christ remained a constant source of strength. We know James would be overwhelmed with joy to be welcomed back into the WWE family-a place where he always felt at home.To the fans, to WWE, to 16 Creative, and to every friend and family member who has never stopped believing in his legacy-thank you. Your love, support, and tireless efforts made this moment possible.Because of you, Kamala’s legacy will forever be etched into the history of professional wrestling.Welcome home, Kamala.