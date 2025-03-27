Kamala’s Family Signs WWE Legends Deal Amid Hall Of Fame Rumors

The family of the late James Harris, best known to wrestling fans as “The Ugandan Giant” Kamala, has officially signed a WWE Legends contract on his behalf.

The announcement was shared via a Facebook post, with the deal facilitated by 16 Creative—a company known for helping past WWE talent secure Legends deals, including Demolition, CRUSH, Koko B. Ware, and others.

This development adds fuel to the growing speculation that Kamala may be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, possibly as early as 2025. While WWE has yet to formally confirm his induction, rumors began circulating earlier this month suggesting his name was discussed internally for inclusion in this year’s class.

Of note, WWE previously revealed in a Hall of Fame promotional video that the announcement of The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon) as inductees had been planned one year in advance—hinting that similar long-term planning may be in place for others like Kamala.

Kamala, a larger-than-life character with a fearsome presence and unique gimmick, was a standout attraction throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, battling legends such as Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Andre the Giant. His post-wrestling life was marked by health struggles and the amputation of both legs due to diabetes before his passing in 2020.

A potential Hall of Fame induction would serve as a long-overdue recognition of Kamala’s impact and legacy in professional wrestling.