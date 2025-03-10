Kamille Defends Damaris Lewis Amid Backlash Over Wrestling Comments

At AEW Revolution 2025, Queen of the Ring star Damaris Lewis gave an interview discussing her experience with the film. During the interview, Lewis made a comment that some wrestling fans took issue with:

“One thing I learned about pro wrestlers – you all know you are going to win before everybody else does, so thank you for teaching me that.”

The statement sparked backlash online, with some accusing Lewis of “exposing” the wrestling business.

AEW star Kamille, who also appears in the movie, addressed the controversy in an Instagram video, defending Lewis and clarifying the intent behind her words.

“I’m seeing a lot of people saying, ‘Oh my gosh, how could this actress say that wrestling is fake? What in the world is going on?’ I looked, and it was my girlfriend Damaris, and I was thinking, ‘Why would she say something like that?’ I did press with her, I was on the film with her, and she has so much respect for wrestling. So I looked into it and saw the video. Guys, that’s not what she meant. I did press with her, and a lot of the questions she was asked were, ‘What’s your biggest takeaway from this film?’ One thing she really reinforced—something she heard from a lot of wrestlers—is that they already know they’re going to win.”

Kamille emphasized that Lewis wasn’t referring to match outcomes, but rather the mentality of wrestlers as determined individuals.

“She’s not talking about who’s going to win a match. If you notice, she doesn’t say, ‘Y’all already know who’s going to win.’ She says, ‘Y’all already know YOU’RE going to win.’ What she meant by that is that we are determined. We know we are winners. We know we’re going to make it no matter what. We have it in our minds, predetermined, that we are going to get where we want to go, do what we want to do, and achieve our dreams. That’s what she meant, guys. If you watch other interviews she did, she makes it much clearer. It’s unfortunate the way it came out and the situation it came out in. But she only had a few seconds to say something meaningful. She’s a deep thinker, guys. Someone who thinks on a big level—do you really think their biggest takeaway would be, ‘Oh, you wrestlers taught me it’s predetermined, thanks for that’?”

Kamille also called out the toxic reactions from some wrestling fans, urging people to give Lewis the benefit of the doubt.

“What we’re actually showing now is that the wrestling community is really mean, nasty, and loves to attack. Let’s give people the benefit of the doubt. Let’s go and ask her. Let’s get the words from her mouth when she has more than five seconds to say what she wants to say.”

Kamille stood by Lewis, reaffirming that she deeply respects the wrestling business and was merely trying to put over wrestlers as hard-working individuals.

“Again, it’s unfortunate how it came out, but that’s not what she meant, guys. Attack me if you want, I literally don’t care, but don’t attack my friend. She’s no fool. She’s a deep thinker, and she respects the business a great amount. I just wanted to put it out there. I’m not defending the movie, but I am defending her because it’s BS the way people are attacking her. She was trying to put over wrestlers as determined and hard workers. That’s it.”

While Lewis’ words may have been misinterpreted, Kamille’s response aims to set the record straight, urging the wrestling community to approach the situation with fairness and understanding.