Kamille Faces Backlash From Mercedes Moné Following Disappointing Performance

Kamille has had a significant impact on AEW since her promotional debut, but she is currently in the doghouse with Mercedes Mone.

Kamille, who had been a regular in the NWA since October 2018, was expected to join WWE and work in NXT. However, Kamille signed with AEW in April but remained on the sidelines.

When TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut in July, the former NWA Women’s World Champion served as her bodyguard. Since joining AEW, she has worked several matches, the majority of which have been squash matches.

On the October 31st episode of Dynamite, Kamille lost a singles match to Kris Statlander. Statlander will face Mone for the TBS title at Full Gear later this month.

In the most recent episode of her Mone Mag, Mone mentioned that Kamille is currently in the doghouse due to the loss. She wrote:

“Kamille couldn’t get the job done. I’m super embarrassed by her performance last week. I recruited The Brickhouse to the Moné Corp because I thought that she was one of the most dominant women in all professional wrestling. But in her match last week, Kris Statlander proved that wrong. So, Kamille is in the doghouse. We will have to have a big talk before I can have her perform on TV again. Last week was just such an embarrassment. I will not tolerate such poor performance. So, we will have to wait and see if she steps it up. Other than that, Kamille is awesome – just sayin’….”