Kamille Gives Billy Corgan High Praise For Steering NWA In Right Direction

Kamille recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the NWA Women’s Television Champion spoke about how she hopes fans will give the NWA product a chance, while also offering high praise for company president Billy Corgan.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On her desire to see NWA grow and the competitive women’s division: “I mean, with NWA, I just want us to grow. I want people to really give NWA a chance because I think a lot of people think, ‘Oh, just because it’s old school maybe I won’t like it.’ I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again, if you give anything a chance in the NWA, watch the women’s division, because I can promise you will have a good time watching those matches. The girls are feisty, hit hard, and tell a good story. It’s just a fun match to watch every single time it’s on the card.”

On NWA President Billy Corgan steering the ship in the right direction: “Maybe I’m biased, but I do think that. Not just my matches, but all the women on the card. So I just want us to grow. I mean, I went to Mexico for the big festival Billy (Corgan) was doing there and that was amazing. That was so much fun because the culture there, they love wrestling. Then they had a couple of people who went over to Australia for a tour as well. I think we’re about to do in August, Billy’s touring, and he’s bringing wrestling as a part of that as well. So it’s like, NWA is now starting to spread out and get out there. I think we’re just really trying to find our place. You know, where’s NWA going to fall in the wrestling landscape?”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.