Kamille On Future Acting Possibilities Following Role In ‘Queen Of The Ring’

AEW star Kamille spoke with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone on a number of topics, including portraying the role of June Byers in the film “Queen of the Ring” and the possibility of future acting roles.

Kamille said, “Honestly, it would depend on the role and type of movie. I do have certain standards and morals. In the entertainment industry, things can get muddy and complicated. I never want to overstep that ground. It would really depend on the role. I’m not going out and pursuing it. It would kind of depend if it fell in my lap, kind of like this.”

You can check out Kamille’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)