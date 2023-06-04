Kamille Reveals Lofty Goal For Reign As NWA Women’s Champion

Kamille recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the NWA Women’s Champion spoke about wanting to break June Byers record of 760 days with the title.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On wanting to break June Byers record of 760 days as NWA Women’s Champion: “So initially, when I won the title, I think I had either three or four matches with the NWA. So it was quick. When I got it, I set, I didn’t even tell anyone this because I was like, ‘maybe it’s silly,’ but in my head, I was like, ‘I want to have it for a year.’ It was just my own personal goal. I didn’t even tell my husband because we don’t talk about wrestling when we’re not wrestling, but it was my own personal goal. And then a year passed and I was like, ‘Oh, all right. Still going. Still going strong. I don’t I don’t see an end in sight.’ So now we’re almost up on two years. What’s what’s funny is there’s apparently this movie that’s coming out about Mildred Burke’s life. They’re literally making a movie on it and there’s this woman in there also named June Byers, that a lot of people may or may not know about. I think she had a single reign. I think it was like 760 days. So now my my goal is to pass June Byers’ reign and then that will put me in the top five all time NWA Women’s Championship reigns.”

On how long she wants her reign to last and her defense against Natalia Markova at the Crockett Cup to ensure she makes it to a two year reign: “I don’t really think I have a specific number. I more so have… like I said I wanted the year right? Then it kind of kept going and going and I was like, ‘I think I might get to two years here.’ Now we’re coming up on two years. I have to beat Natalia Markova to make it to two years though. When I beat Natalia, I think my sights will be set on the third year and then the fourth year. So I just kind of feel like I take it in year increments.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.