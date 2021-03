During this week’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that Kane will be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. Undertaker appeared on the show and delivered the news.

BREAKING: As first announced on @WWETheBump, @KaneWWE is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOFhttps://t.co/Dkr9ux3BJC — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2021