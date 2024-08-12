Kane Comments On Potentially Running For US President

As many of you are aware, WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) has transitioned into politics since retiring from wrestling.

In 2018, he was elected Republican Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and was re-elected in 2022. Kane made a surprise cameo in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in 2021, which was his final WWE match. Kane donated his earnings to the Knox County Mayor’s Applied Technology Scholarship Fund at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Knoxville (TCAT Knoxville).

During an appearance on Maintaining with Tyrus, the former WWE Champion was asked about perhaps running for US President.

“No, it’s not. I have no desire to go to Washington, DC. I think that there’s a lot of things that can be done at the local and state level, especially at the state level. Say you look at Tennessee and Tennessee has really set itself apart from a lot of other states. We’ve been like second GDP growth for many years. We actually had positive growth through the pandemic. I think we’re the only state that did that. That’s a fact.”

Kane continued, “But in Washington, man, it’s just, there’s just so many things going on up there, and it really is a swamp. Good people go in, and they get frustrated because they can’t change, or in some cases, they just throw up their hands and leave, or sometimes they, unfortunately, become part of the machine because that’s the only way to survive. So I really think that a lot of changes can be made, especially at the state level, which would be productive for where you live. Ultimately, then, that would be productive for the entire country.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



