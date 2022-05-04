Kane Comments On Winning Republican Primary In Knox County TN Race For Mayor

WWE Hall of Famer Kane, known to Knox County, Tennessee residents as Mayor Glenn Jacobs, won the Republican Primary on Tuesday and will now head to the general election on August 4.

Jacobs ran unopposed in the Republican Primary and brought in 24,675 votes, according to KnoxNews.com. He will now go up against the Democrat Primary winner in August. Debbie Helsley won the Democrat Primary with 5,919 votes, while Tyler Givens had 1,397 and Bob Fischer had 662 votes.

Jacobs tweeted a few photos from Primary Night and wrote, “Thank you! Crystal and I are immensely grateful for your support. I will continue to work hard to serve the people of Knox County and fight for your freedom and our conservative values every day. On to August!”

The Big Red Mayor also issued a formal statement on his primary win, captioning it with, “Tonight was a victory for our Knox County conservative values. I can not express my gratitude to everyone who has shown me support over the past months! It is my honor to serve as your Mayor.”

The full statement reads like this: “Now more than ever, we must stand strong to defend our conservative values, and as your Mayor, that’s exactly what I will do. I’m humbled by your support and thank each of you for entrusting me to be your Republican nominee, and together, we will win in August to ensure Knox County remains the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

Jacobs got into politics back in March 2017 when he announced that he was running for the mayoral seat of Knox County, as a Republican. He won the Republican Primary in May 2018, by just 17 votes. Jacobs was then elected Mayor in August 2018, defeating Democratic opponent Linda Haney by a vote of 51,804 to 26,224. Jacobs confirmed in March of last year that he would be running for a second term.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Kane’s related tweets from Primary Night below:

