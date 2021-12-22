Kane Confirms He Will Run For Mayor Of Knox County Tennessee Again

WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs) has made it official that he will seek a second term as Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Jacobs first announced back in March that he will seek re-election next year. He then kicked off his re-election campaign in October. In an update, Jacobs took to Twitter this week and revealed that he has filed necessary paperwork to run for the office again.

“Picked up my petition sheet for Knox County Mayor yesterday! It’s been an honor serving you and I would love to have your support to serve the Knox County community again,” he tweeted.

Knox County records show that Jacobs, a Republican, will be running against Democrat Tyler Givens. Givens picked up his petition sheet on the same day but as of 2:30pm on Tuesday, Jacobs and Givens had not returned their completed sheets. They both picked up their sheets on Monday, which was the first day of the qualifying period. Potential candidates have until Thursday, February 17 to file their petition sheet. The 2022 Knox County Primary Elections will take place on Tuesday, May 3 with early voting kicking off on Wednesday, April 13. The Federal/State Primary and Knox County General Election will then be held on Thursday, August 4.

Jacobs became Mayor of Knox County after winning the 2018 Election, defeating Democrat Linda Haney with 66.39% of the vote. Before that he won the 2018 Primary, defeating Republicans Brad Anders and Bob Thomas with 36.09% of the vote.

On a related note, Jacobs was named a 2022 Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow earlier this week, along with 26 other elected officials from across the country. Jacobs and the other 2022 Leadership Fellows join a nonpartisan network of more than 100 Fellows from all 50 states and Washington, DC. Full details can be found in the tweet below.

“It’s an honor to join this class,” Jacobs said in a press release. “I am committed to promoting literacy, endorsing high-quality educational opportunities, and advancing alternative pathways for all students in Knox County, but navigating education policy can be cumbersome. I am hopeful this experience will help me become an even stronger education advocate and partner to our schools.”

Kane has not appeared for WWE since the September 17 SmackDown from Knoxville, TN. He honored hometown star Bianca Belair with a proclamation from the Tennessee State senate earlier in the day at public appearances, and then appeared in the ring at the SmackDown taping from Thompson-Boling Arena that night. Kane has not wrestled since competing in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this past January. Before that he briefly held the WWE 24/7 Title before dropping it back to R-Truth on the September 16, 2019 RAW, and teamed with The Undertaker for a loss to WWE Hall of Famers DX at Crown Jewel 2018. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this past April.

