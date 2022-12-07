Kane Discusses Working With Daniel Bryan Despite Their Opposing Political Views

Kane discussed working with Daniel Bryan in the Team Hell No tag team despite their opposing political views in an interview with SI.com.

“Bryan and I are on such opposite ends of the political spectrum. But we respect each other as human beings and value each other’s opinions, so we had conversations and learned from each other. I learned a lot from Bryan, even if we didn’t always agree.”

“Working with Bryan was probably the most fun I had in my entire wrestling career. That was because I was working with Daniel Bryan. I can’t say enough about the guy and his talent. Kane was a very dark, serious character, but Daniel Bryan changed all that. That was such a refreshing change for me. If you told people in 1999 that Kane was going eventually going to be in some of the funniest segments of the show, they wouldn’t have believed you. I was able to show off a side of Kane that wasn’t so dark, and that was all due to Bryan.”