Kane On His WWE HOF Induction & Career, The Undertaker, More

Kane recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss his WWE Hall of Fame induction, which The Undertaker surprised him with on The Bump this morning. Here are highlights from the interview-

Going into the WWE HOF-

“This is the greatest honor of my entire pro wrestling career. There have been so many people that helped me get here, and I can’t wait to say thanks to each of them. It’s a tremendous honor, one that I’m still trying to process.”

His WWE journey-

“If you told me we’d be having this Hall of Fame discussion when I was Isaac Yankem, I never would have believed you. There were tough times, and, early on in this journey, I was never a sure thing. But my stubbornness served me well. I’m extremely thankful for that, and I am so grateful for this career. I grew up on a farm in Missouri, and wrestling gave me an extraordinary life.”

Longevity in WWE-

“The secret to longevity in WWE is being able to reinvent yourself. I took so much pride in this profession, doing different things. Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan added an entirely new dimension to the Kane character. Who ever would have thought Kane could be comedic relief? A lot of that credit also goes to Bryan, who was an amazing partner. And I always took a lot of pride in showing my range as a performer.”

Undertaker-

“The story line with The Undertaker was so well detailed. It was a story of betrayal that was personal, and it was something very different for him, so it set me up for success. Then I was able to show I could succeed on my own away from him, showing off different sides to my character with Sean Waltman and Hurricane [Helms]. I was able to give Kane a life on his own. That’s one of my proudest achievements.”

If Undertaker could induct him into the HOF-

“I’m not going to speculate on anything. This is all so new. I’m just so grateful for this honor.”