Kane On Knowing His Dr. Isaac Yankem Gimmick Wasn’t Going To Work

WWE Hall of Famer Kane appeared on an episode of Six Feet Under, where he discussed various topics related to pro wrestling, including whether he had the worst gimmicks in wrestling history.

Kane said, “I don’t know about that. I had a few that were not — the one thing you have to remember is [I was] just starting out, too. So you just get everything you could. I had yeah, some that weren’t great obviously. But you have — I think of Terry Taylor and the Red Rooster, and Fred Ottman and the whole Shockmaster thing. So I had my fair share, but I don’t know if I had the the most or the worst.”

On how he immediately knew his Dr. Isaac Yankem gimmick wasn’t going to work:

“Literally, when they told me the Isaac Yankem deal, I was like, ‘Really, that — really? I’m 6’8″ and 300 pounds, and you’re gonna make me a wrestling dentist?’ So yes. And then you’ll see Undertaker and just all these other cool characters. And I was like, ‘Yeah man, this is — there has to be something more for this.’ So unfortunately, almost immediately I was like, ‘Yeah, this is just not gonna work for me.’”

