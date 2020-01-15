Kane Returning To WWE TV, Latest Update On Elias – WWE

WWE announced the following:

Former WWE Champion and current Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane makes his return to SmackDown this Friday for a special appearance.

The Big Red Machine has competed in more Royal Rumble matches and has more eliminations than any Superstar in WWE history, and with the match on the horizon, could Kane be ready to make history once again?

WWE also announced the following regarding Elias:

Elias has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with WWE, as first reported on WWE Backstage.

WWE’s resident songbird, Elias has multiple 24/7 Title reigns to his credit, as well as victories over the likes of John Cena and Finn Bálor. He recently declared his entry in the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, pointedly calling out WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.