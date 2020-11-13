Kane Reveals His Three Favorite Undertaker Matches

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com, Kane talked about his three favorite matches involving The Undertaker:

Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 25: “That’s one of the greatest wrestling matches in history. If someone had asked me, ‘hey, what do you do for a living?,’ I would have loved to say, ‘watch this match. This is what professional wrestling is all about.'”

Undertaker vs. Kane Inferno Match at Unforgiven 1998: “Mostly because of how unique the match was. The WrestleMania match [we had] a month before was pretty important since it was the first time Taker and Kane locked horns inside the ring. However, the Inferno Match took our rivalry to another level. It gave fans a spectacular visual experience with a ring surrounded by flames leaping up.”

Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels Hell in a Cell at Badd Blood in 1997: “It was not only the first-ever Hell in a Cell match but also a fantastic match and will go down in WWE history. Also, because the match ended with what I believe is the greatest debut in WWE history. Not because it was my debut but because the table was set up so well for me, for Kane, to finally arrive in WWE.”

