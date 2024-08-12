Kane Tells Kevin Nash Politics Is “A Real Dirty Business”

There has been a great deal of discussion over the future of the nation as the presidential election approaches. Hulk Hogan recently endorsed Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention, while Vice President Kamala Harris is giving campaign speeches across the country ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash revealed he recently spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs), the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, during the Kliq This podcast. Nash stated that he approached Jacobs about running for a higher position in the administration.

“I ran into Kane,” Nash said. “Kane and I were the last two guys in the gym on Saturday morning. We said hi earlier, but there were a bunch of people in there, and then it was just me and him. I said, ‘I hope you realize we’re still cool even though you know I’m a super Democrat guy?’”

Nash added, “I wanted him to know that was the case and we are cool. I know he’s not watching my podcast. I said, ‘Are you done? Are you going to go for a seat in Congress?’ He said, ‘I’m termed when this runs through. I’m termed out’ (as the Mayor of Knox county). I said, ‘So you don’t have any desire to go to the national level?’ He just looked at me as only he could, and he’s the salt of the earth kind of guy. He looked at me and said, ‘Kev, it’s a real dirty business.’”

Kane is unlikely to seek for office outside of Tennessee in the near future.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)