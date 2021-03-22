Kane To Seek Reelection For Mayor Of Knox County

Veteran WWE Superstar Kane (Glenn Jacobs) has announced his re-election bid for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. After officially announcing that he was getting into politics in March 20176, Jacobs won the Knox County, TN Republican primary for the mayoral election in 2018 with 36.09% of the vote, beating out two other candidates. He then won the 2018 Knox County, TN mayoral election with 66.39% of the vote, defeating Democratic challenger Linda Haney. He assumed office on September 1, 2018.

The next election is in 2022. The Republican primary will take place on May 3 of that year while the General Election is scheduled for August 4. Kane officially announced on Twitter that he is seeking re-election.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as Knox County Mayor. Today, I am announcing that I will seek reelection. I would appreciate your support and your vote,” he wrote, linking to his full press release on Facebook.

Kane has not wrestled for WWE since a surprise appearance in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match this past January. Before that his last match was a WWE 24/7 Title change with current champion R-Truth at the September 16, 2019 RAW in Knoxville. His last regular match was teaming with The Undertaker for a loss to WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H at Crown Jewel 2018.

Here is the full announcement-